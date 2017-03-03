Amid Recusal, AG Sessions Under Fire For Not Disclosing Contacts With Russian Ambassador

Support the news
Attorney General Jeff Sessions stepped aside Thursday from taking any role in the federal investigations into Russian interference in the U.S. elections, and whether Trump campaign officials may have had improper contacts with the Russians.
Adam Entous (@adamentous) of the Washington Post was one of three reporters who broke the story about Sessions's contacts with the Russian ambassador, and he talks with Here & Now's Eric Westervelt (@Ericnpr).
This story aired on March 3, 2017.
