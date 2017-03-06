Are There Benefits To Meniscus Surgery?

Support the news
About 700,000 Americans undergo knee surgery to repair a torn meniscus every year, according to the American Physical Therapy Association. But some physicians and studies have questioned whether the procedure actually helps.
Dr. Jeffrey Katz, professor of medicine and orthopedic surgery at Harvard Medical School, is among those who have studied the issue, and joins Here & Now's Robin Young to discuss.
This story aired on March 6, 2017.
