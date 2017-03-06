closeDonate

Northern White Rhinos Facing Extinction

March 06, 2017
Sudan, the last known male of the northern white rhinoceros subspecies, grazes in his paddock on Dec. 5, 2016, at the Ol Pejeta conservancy in Kenya. (Tony Karumba/AFP/Getty Images)

There are reportedly only three northern white rhinos left in the world, and one of them is under 24-hour surveillance in Kenya. Sudan is the only male left, and and conservationists are hoping to get him to mate with one of the two female rhinos in hopes of keeping the species alive.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Vicki Croke (@TheWildLifeWBUR), host of WBUR's The Wild Life blog, about the future of the northern white rhino.

This story aired on March 6, 2017.

