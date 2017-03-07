closeDonate

Brothers' Podcast Bridges Generations With Music, Humor

March 07, 2017
The new "Brother, Brother, Brother" podcast came together when three brothers — one born in the '60s, one born in the '70s and one in the '80s — decided that their six-year text message thread about music was worthy of sharing with the rest of the music-loving world.

The brothers are Wyndham Lewis (@WRHL), Jeremy Sartori and Christian Lewis (@CWCLewis), who live in Los Angeles, Boston and Brooklyn, respectively. Though they grew up in different worlds, their love of music has not only bonded them, but also shaped the adults they became. The brothers join Here & Now's Robin Young.

This story aired on March 7, 2017.

