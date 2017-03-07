closeDonate

Reports Find Record Number Of Exonerations, And Race Plays A Major Role

March 07, 2017
Obie Anthony, center, whose murder conviction was overturned after 17 years behind bars, talks to reporters as he is joined by family members and supporters after he was released from the prison in Los Angeles, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2011. (Damian Dovarganes/AP)closemore
There are two new reports out Tuesday on race and wrongful convictions that show there were a record number of exonerations in 2016. They also found that innocent African Americans were more likely to be wrongfully convicted than whites, and that they spend more time in prison before exoneration than whites do.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with University of Michigan law professor Samuel Gross, who co-wrote one of the studies, and Exonerated Nation founder Obie Anthony (@obieanthony), who spent 17 years in prison for a crime he didn't commit.

This story aired on March 7, 2017.

