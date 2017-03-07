closeDonate

wbur

Current ChannelLive: Here & Now
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

Here & Now Here & Now

Support the news

GOP Plan Cuts Parts Of Affordable Care Act, But Not Enough For Some Republicans

March 07, 2017
Share

Congressional Republicans have put forth a new bill meant to replace the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare. The new law would encourage people to buy health insurance by using tax credits, while also repealing the individual mandate penalty.

NPR's Susan Davis (@DaviSusan) talks with Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson about the bill, the future of Medicaid and where members of Congress stand on the bill as it's written now.

This story aired on March 7, 2017.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More Here & Now or Explore Audio.