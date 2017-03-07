GOP Plan Cuts Parts Of Affordable Care Act, But Not Enough For Some Republicans

Support the news
Congressional Republicans have put forth a new bill meant to replace the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare. The new law would encourage people to buy health insurance by using tax credits, while also repealing the individual mandate penalty.
NPR's Susan Davis (@DaviSusan) talks with Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson about the bill, the future of Medicaid and where members of Congress stand on the bill as it's written now.
This story aired on March 7, 2017.
