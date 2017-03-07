closeDonate

wbur

Current ChannelLive: Here & Now
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

Here & Now Here & Now

Support the news

ICE Agents Empowered Under New Immigration Order

March 07, 2017
By Shannon Dooling, WBUR
Share
In this Feb. 9, 2017, photo provided U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, ICE agents are seen at a home in Atlanta during a targeted enforcement operation aimed at immigration fugitives. (Bryan Cox/ICE via AP)closemore
In this Feb. 9, 2017, photo provided U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, ICE agents are seen at a home in Atlanta during a targeted enforcement operation aimed at immigration fugitives. (Bryan Cox/ICE via AP)

Last month, in outlining the new presidential executive orders on immigration, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said that President Trump wanted to empower immigration enforcement agents to fully do their jobs.

Shannon Dooling (@sdooling) from Here & Now contributor WBUR reports that individual ICE agents have always had a certain amount of discretion. The question now is how that discretion will play out under the new administration.

This story aired on March 7, 2017.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More Here & Now or Explore Audio.