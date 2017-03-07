ICE Agents Empowered Under New Immigration Order

Support the news
Last month, in outlining the new presidential executive orders on immigration, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said that President Trump wanted to empower immigration enforcement agents to fully do their jobs.
Shannon Dooling (@sdooling) from Here & Now contributor WBUR reports that individual ICE agents have always had a certain amount of discretion. The question now is how that discretion will play out under the new administration.
This story aired on March 7, 2017.
