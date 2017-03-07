closeDonate

How The Middle East Is Reacting To Trump's Revised Travel Ban

March 07, 2017
Attorney General Jeff Sessions (left), Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly (center) and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson take part in a news conference about issues related to a reconstituted travel ban at the U.S. Customs and Borders Protection headquarters, on March 6, 2017 in Washington. Earlier today, President Donald Trump signed an executive order that excludes Iraq from the blacklisted countries but continues to block entry to the U.S. for citizens of Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Iran, Libya and Yemen. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
Attorney General Jeff Sessions (left), Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly (center) and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson take part in a news conference about issues related to a reconstituted travel ban at the U.S. Customs and Borders Protection headquarters, on March 6, 2017 in Washington. Earlier today, President Donald Trump signed an executive order that excludes Iraq from the blacklisted countries but continues to block entry to the U.S. for citizens of Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Iran, Libya and Yemen. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Iran's foreign minister says the steps his country took when President Trump issued his first travel ban will remain in place now that the White House has issued a revised executive order. Iran had previously said it would reciprocate by banning Americans from getting visas to Iran.

The new travel ban includes Iran and five other majority Muslim nations, but Iraq has been taken off the list.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with NPR's Jane Arraf (@janearraf) in Iraq about reaction across the region.

This story aired on March 7, 2017.

