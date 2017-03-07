Texas Republicans Propose 'Bathroom Bill'

Republican lawmakers in Texas on Tuesday proposed controversial legislation governing the use of public restrooms and other "intimate areas" that many are calling a "bathroom bill." Senate Bill 6 would require transgender people to use bathrooms in public buildings that conform to the “biological sex” listed on their birth certificate. The bill says its purpose is “protecting the safety, welfare, and well-being” of Texans, but opponents say it is designed to discriminate against transgender people.

Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Ben Philpott (@BenPhilpottKUT), senior editor at Here & Now contributor KUT in Austin, about the new bill.