closeDonate

wbur

Current ChannelLive: Here & Now
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

Here & Now Here & Now

Support the news

DJ Sessions: The Mystery Of Connie Converse And More

March 08, 2017
Share
Danish singer Agnes Obel perfoms at the 32nd Victoires de la Musique, the annual French music awards ceremony in 2017 in Paris. (Thomas Samson/AFP/Getty Images)closemore
Danish singer Agnes Obel perfoms at the 32nd Victoires de la Musique, the annual French music awards ceremony in 2017 in Paris. (Thomas Samson/AFP/Getty Images)

After dropping out of college to become a musician, Connie Converse later mysteriously disappeared in the 1970s. But her music still has a following.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with KCRW DJ Anne Litt (@anne_litt) about Converse's music.

Note: We have a Spotify playlist and an Apple Music playlist for our weekly DJ Sessions.

Music From The Segment

Agnes Obel, "Mary"

Ryan Adams, "To Be Without You"

Connie Converse, "Playboy of the Western World"

Daymé Arocena, "Mambo Na Ma"

This story aired on March 8, 2017.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More Here & Now or Explore Audio.