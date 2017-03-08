Arkansas Wants To Ban Howard Zinn Books In Schools

Arkansas lawmakers are considering a bill to ban books in public schools that were written by historian Howard Zinn.

The best-selling author is known for "A People's History of the United States," which was first published in 1980. Zinn's critics call him a radical liberal.

Adam Kirby teaches social studies at Little Rock Central High School in Arkansas and uses Zinn's lessons in his classroom. Here & Now’s Robin Young speaks with Kirby about the need to defend the author's work.

Here's our full interview with Zinn from August 2008: