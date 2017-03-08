closeDonate

Arkansas Wants To Ban Howard Zinn Books In Schools

March 08, 2017
Author Howard Zinn speaks during the History Channel documentary 'The People Speak' panel during the Cable portion of the 2009 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Arkansas lawmakers are considering a bill to ban books in public schools that were written by historian Howard Zinn.

The best-selling author is known for "A People's History of the United States," which was first published in 1980. Zinn's critics call him a radical liberal.

Adam Kirby teaches social studies at Little Rock Central High School in Arkansas and uses Zinn's lessons in his classroom. Here & Now’s Robin Young speaks with Kirby about the need to defend the author's work.

Here's our full interview with Zinn from August 2008:

This story aired on March 8, 2017.

