High-Profile Deportations Raise Fears Among Immigrants In The U.S. Illegally

President Trump has ordered Immigration and Customs Enforcement to dramatically widen its enforcement priorities. One of the first cases to garner national attention was that of Guadalupe Garcia de Rayos, a 35-year-old mother of two American children, who first crossed into the U.S. when she was 14.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with immigration attorney Ray Ybarra Maldonado (@rayybarra) about de Rayos's arrest. Also, we hear from Alan Gomez (@alangomez), who covers immigration and Latin America for USA Today, about the bigger picture nationwide.
This story aired on March 9, 2017.
