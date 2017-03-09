closeDonate

wbur

Current ChannelLive: Here & Now
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

Here & Now Here & Now

Support the news

How An American Helped Iceland Fix Its Teen Substance Abuse Problem

March 09, 2017
Share
In this Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016 file photo, an Icelandic flag hangs outside a shop in Reykjavik. (Frank Augstein/AP)closemore
In this Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016 file photo, an Icelandic flag hangs outside a shop in Reykjavik. (Frank Augstein/AP)

Twenty years ago teens in Iceland were among the heaviest substance abusers in Europe — with more than 40 percent of 15- and 16-year-olds reporting being drunk in a given month.

Fast forward to 2017, and the country boasts the fewest drinking, smoking and drug-taking youth on the continent. The turnaround is credited, partly, to an American psychologist and drug researcher who was convinced that replacing artificial highs with natural highs — before addiction began — could change a society.

Harvey Milkman joins Here & Now's Robin Young to discuss what happened in Iceland, and whether it can be replicated elsewhere. Milkman is a visiting professor at the University of Reykjavik, and a professor of psychology at the Metropolitan State University of Denver.

This story aired on March 9, 2017.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More Here & Now or Explore Audio.