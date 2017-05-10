closeDonate

Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Privatization In America

The Boom In America's Privatized Military Is Here To Stay10:54

May 10, 2017
Contractors working for Blackwater USA take part in a firefight in the Iraqi city of Najaf in April 2004. (Gervasio Sanchez/AP)
Contractors working for Blackwater USA take part in a firefight in the Iraqi city of Najaf in April 2004. (Gervasio Sanchez/AP)

Demand for military contractors surged with the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, but what impact has the boom in private defense contractors had on the U.S. military?

Continuing our weeklong look at privatization in America, Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Molly Dunigan (@MollyDunigan), associate director of the Defense and Political Sciences Department at RAND Corp., about the rise of military contracting and how it has changed the U.S. military.

This segment aired on May 10, 2017.

