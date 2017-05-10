Support the news
Atlanta has become famous for its rap music scene — and for launching artists like Gucci Mane and Ludacris.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Branden Peters (@BrandenLSK) and Maurice Garland of the Atlanta-based podcast Day 1 Radio, about some artists they're watching and what makes the city such a launching pad.
Note: We have a Spotify playlist and an Apple Music playlist for our weekly DJ Sessions.
J.I.D, "EdEddnEddy"
RaRa, "FWM"
Russ, "What They Want"
CyHi The Prynce, "Nu Africa"
This segment aired on May 10, 2017.
