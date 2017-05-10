Atlanta has become famous for its rap music scene — and for launching artists like Gucci Mane and Ludacris.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Branden Peters (@BrandenLSK) and Maurice Garland of the Atlanta-based podcast Day 1 Radio, about some artists they're watching and what makes the city such a launching pad.

Note: We have a Spotify playlist and an Apple Music playlist for our weekly DJ Sessions.

Music From The Segment

J.I.D, "EdEddnEddy"

RaRa, "FWM"

Russ, "What They Want"

CyHi The Prynce, "Nu Africa"