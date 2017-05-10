closeDonate

Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

DJ Sessions: How Atlanta Became A Springboard For New Rappers11:09

May 10, 2017
Atlanta rapper J.I.D (Courtesy Michael Kelly)closemore
Atlanta has become famous for its rap music scene — and for launching artists like Gucci Mane and Ludacris.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Branden Peters (@BrandenLSK) and Maurice Garland of the Atlanta-based podcast Day 1 Radio, about some artists they're watching and what makes the city such a launching pad.

Note: We have a Spotify playlist and an Apple Music playlist for our weekly DJ Sessions.

Music From The Segment

J.I.D, "EdEddnEddy"

RaRa, "FWM"

Russ, "What They Want"

CyHi The Prynce, "Nu Africa"

This segment aired on May 10, 2017.

