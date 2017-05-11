Here & Now
The Department of Homeland Security is reportedly close to announcing an expanded ban on large electronics in cabins of airplanes coming to the U.S., that could include flights from some European airports.
The move would expand on restrictions announced in March on planes coming from Saudi Arabia and Turkey, among other countries. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Curt Nickisch (@CurtNickisch) of Harvard Business Review about the potential changes.
This segment aired on May 11, 2017.
