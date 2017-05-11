Here & Now
Jefferson Davis Statue No Longer Stands In New Orleans
Workers wearing bulletproof vests and helmets removed the statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis before dawn on Thursday in New Orleans. The removal of the statue follows recent protests at the site by supporters and opponents of the monument.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Clemson University history professor Vernon Burton about why Civil War monuments that honor the Confederacy spark so much emotion.
This segment airs on May 11, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
