Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

Jefferson Davis Statue No Longer Stands In New Orleans

May 11, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
Workers prepare to take down the Jefferson Davis statue in New Orleans, Thursday, May 11, 2017. This was the second of four Confederate monuments slated for removal in a contentious process that has sparked protests on both sides. (Gerald Herbert/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Workers prepare to take down the Jefferson Davis statue in New Orleans, Thursday, May 11, 2017. This was the second of four Confederate monuments slated for removal in a contentious process that has sparked protests on both sides. (Gerald Herbert/AP)

Workers wearing bulletproof vests and helmets removed the statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis before dawn on Thursday in New Orleans. The removal of the statue follows recent protests at the site by supporters and opponents of the monument.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Clemson University history professor Vernon Burton about why Civil War monuments that honor the Confederacy spark so much emotion.

This segment airs on May 11, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news