As our weeklong series on privatization continues, we look at the privatization of transportation infrastructure and public space.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Jerold Kayden, a professor of urban planning and design at Harvard University and founder of the organization Advocates for Privately Owned Public Space, about how the debate over privatization is changing cities around the world.

We also check in with Eduardo Engel, a professor of economics at the University of Chile who has studied public-private partnerships, about the advantages and risks of building infrastructure with private support.