May 11, 2017Updated 5/11/2017 3:19 PM
A police officer stands guard outside metal barricades surrounding Zuccotti Park, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2012, in New York, during the Occupy Wall Street protests. The park is a privately-owned public space. (Mary Altaffer/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
As our weeklong series on privatization continues, we look at the privatization of transportation infrastructure and public space.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Jerold Kayden, a professor of urban planning and design at Harvard University and founder of the organization Advocates for Privately Owned Public Space, about how the debate over privatization is changing cities around the world.

We also check in with Eduardo Engel, a professor of economics at the University of Chile who has studied public-private partnerships, about the advantages and risks of building infrastructure with private support.

This segment aired on May 11, 2017.

