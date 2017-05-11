Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

Report: Deputy Attorney General Threatened To Resign Over Comey Firing Narrative

May 11, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
In this March 7, 2017, file photo, then-Deputy Attorney General-designate Rod Rosenstein, listens on Capitol Hill in Washington, during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
In this March 7, 2017, file photo, then-Deputy Attorney General-designate Rod Rosenstein, listens on Capitol Hill in Washington, during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

The Washington Post reports that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein threatened to resign Wednesday after White House officials portrayed him as the "prime mover" behind the firing of FBI Director James Comey.

Washington Post reporter Ashley Parker (@ashleyrparker) joins Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson to discuss the White House's changing narrative of the Comey firing.

This segment airs on May 11, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news