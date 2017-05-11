Here & Now
Report: Deputy Attorney General Threatened To Resign Over Comey Firing Narrative
The Washington Post reports that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein threatened to resign Wednesday after White House officials portrayed him as the "prime mover" behind the firing of FBI Director James Comey.
Washington Post reporter Ashley Parker (@ashleyrparker) joins Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson to discuss the White House's changing narrative of the Comey firing.
This segment airs on May 11, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
