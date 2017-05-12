Here & Now
How Climate Change Could Reveal Diseases Long Hidden
It's an effect of climate change that hasn't gotten much attention: Scientists say melting permafrost could cause bacteria and viruses that have long been dormant to spring back life.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with science writer Jasmin Fox-Skelly (@jasminfoxskelly), who has been exploring the issue for the BBC.
