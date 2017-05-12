Here & Now
Fishermen Push For Overdose Reversal Drug Narcan On Boats
Massachusetts fishermen are taking new steps to prevent overdose deaths at sea. The not-for-profit health advocacy group The Fishing Partnership is training fishing captains to use the overdose reversal drug naloxone, also known as Narcan.
The organization says it hopes, eventually, to make the drug a staple in every ship's medical kit. Here & Now's Robin Young talks with lobsterman Steve Holler and Fishing Partnership Health Facilitator Debra Kelsey (@fishing_partner) about the scope of the opioid crisis, and their approach to finding solutions.
This segment airs on May 12, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
