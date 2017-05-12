Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Lawsuit Claims Funeral Home Refused Services For Gay Man

May 12, 2017
In Mississippi, an elderly gay man is suing a funeral home for refusing to provide services for his husband based allegedly on their sexual orientation. The Picayune Funeral Home denies discriminating against the couple.

Now Lambda Legal, a nonprofit that advocates for LGBT rights, has joined the lawsuit. Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Beth Littrell, one of the attorneys on the case.

This segment airs on May 12, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

