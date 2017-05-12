Here & Now
'Master Of None' Season 2 Better Than The First, Critic Says
Netflix releases Season 2 of the acclaimed comedy "Master of None" on Friday. The show tackles romance, race and culture from the unique perspective of its creator and star, Aziz Ansari.
NPR TV critic Eric Deggans (@Deggans) tells Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson that the new season is even better than the first, and also shares his take on a new Amazon series starring Kevin Bacon.
This segment airs on May 12, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
