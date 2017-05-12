In hour two of Here & Now's May 12, 2017 full broadcast, how has privatization impacted our digital lives? Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson discusses with computer scientist and technology writer Jaron Lanier. Also, we unpack how the firing of FBI Director James Comey reverberated this week on social media with Femi Oke. And what if you could get someone else to pick up the responsibility of raising a child? We hear a report about a bird that's figured out how to do just that. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.