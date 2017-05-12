Here & Now
Sessions Orders Prosecutors To Seek 'Most Serious, Readily Provable Offense'
Attorney General Jeff Sessions issued a memo Friday ordering prosecutors to pursue the "most serious, readily provable" charges and the toughest sentences for drug crimes.
It's a major reversal of the Justice Department's approach under former President Obama, which sought to reduce sentences for non-violent drug offenses. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with NPR's Ron Elving (@NPRrelving) about the new sentencing guidelines.
This segment airs on May 12, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
