Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

Sessions Orders Prosecutors To Seek 'Most Serious, Readily Provable Offense'

May 12, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
Attorney General Jeff Sessions waits to be introduced during a Bureau of Prisons Correctional Worker's Week Memorial Service at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial on May 9, 2017, in Washington, D.C. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Attorney General Jeff Sessions waits to be introduced during a Bureau of Prisons Correctional Worker's Week Memorial Service at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial on May 9, 2017, in Washington, D.C. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Attorney General Jeff Sessions issued a memo Friday ordering prosecutors to pursue the "most serious, readily provable" charges and the toughest sentences for drug crimes.

It's a major reversal of the Justice Department's approach under former President Obama, which sought to reduce sentences for non-violent drug offenses. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with NPR's Ron Elving (@NPRrelving) about the new sentencing guidelines.

This segment airs on May 12, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news