Here & Now
Support the news
Trump Tweet: 'Perfect Accuracy' Not Possible
On Friday morning President Trump tweeted, "As a very active President with lots of things happening, it is not possible for my surrogates to stand at podium with perfect accuracy!"
NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik) joins Here & Now's Robin Young to discuss the tweet, and Trump's meeting with the Russian foreign minister and ambassador in the Oval Office.
This segment airs on May 12, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Share
More from Here & Now
Support the news