Here & Now
Support the news
Base Pay For College Grads Hits 10-Year High
A new analysis from Korn Ferry International finds that the average base pay for students graduating in 2017 is higher than it's been for recent grads in a decade.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with CBS News' Jill Schlesinger (@jillonmoney), host of "Jill on Money" and the podcast "Better Off," about what's happening, and about some financial tips for recent grads.
This segment airs on May 15, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Share
More from Here & Now
Support the news