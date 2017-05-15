Cherokee Nation Takes Drug Distributors To Tribal Court

As the nation’s opioid addiction and overdose crisis grows, the Cherokee Nation is launching the first-ever suit against drug distributors that will be tried in tribal court.

The suit takes on companies including pharmacies CVS Health, Walgreens and Wal-Mart, and drug distributors Cardinal Health, Inc. and McKesson Corporation, alleging that they didn’t properly monitor prescription painkillers, which eventually flooded every Cherokee County.

Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Cherokee Attorney General Todd Hembree (@toddhembree) about the lawsuit and about the toll of addiction in the Cherokee Nation.

Statements from defendants: