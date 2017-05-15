Here & Now
Cherokee Nation Takes Drug Distributors To Tribal Court
As the nation’s opioid addiction and overdose crisis grows, the Cherokee Nation is launching the first-ever suit against drug distributors that will be tried in tribal court.
The suit takes on companies including pharmacies CVS Health, Walgreens and Wal-Mart, and drug distributors Cardinal Health, Inc. and McKesson Corporation, alleging that they didn’t properly monitor prescription painkillers, which eventually flooded every Cherokee County.
Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Cherokee Attorney General Todd Hembree (@toddhembree) about the lawsuit and about the toll of addiction in the Cherokee Nation.
Statements from defendants:
- Walgreens has declined comment.
- CVS Health is committed to the highest standards of ethics and business practices, including complying with all federal and state laws governing the dispensing of controlled substance prescriptions, and is dedicated to reducing prescription drug abuse and diversion. We also have stringent policies, procedures and tools to ensure that our pharmacists properly exercise their corresponding responsibility to determine whether a controlled substance prescription was issued for a legitimate medical purpose before filling it. Our commitment to preventing prescription drug abuse also extends to our patient and youth education efforts, an industry-leading program to increase access to the overdose-reversal medication, naloxone, and a drug collection unit donation program to local police departments nationwide.
