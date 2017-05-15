Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

What Apps Mean For Dating, Marriage And Breakups

May 15, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
Thanks to the prevalence of apps like Tinder and Grindr, online dating is now fairly mainstream. But do all these apps make people less likely to settle down or get married? (Unsplash)MoreCloseclosemore
Thanks to the prevalence of apps like Tinder and Grindr, online dating is now fairly mainstream. But do all these apps make people less likely to settle down or get married? (Unsplash)

Thanks to the prevalence of apps like Tinder and Grindr, online dating is now fairly mainstream. But do all these apps make people less likely to settle down or get married?

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Stanford University sociologist Michael Rosenfeld and Bumble CEO Whitney Wolfe (@bumble_app) about what their respective data shows.

This segment airs on May 15, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news