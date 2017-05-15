One Columnist On The Foolproof Customer Service Trick

When you buy something and it breaks and you want your money back, what do you do? Maybe you've gone back to the store to get help or called the company's customer service line. But if that doesn't work, then what?

One columnist says it's time for an "Executive Email Carpet Bomb" — pointed letters of complaint to corporate leaders.

Here & Now's Robin Young gets some advice on how to write a successful "EECB" from Ron Lieber (@ronlieber), the "Your Money" columnist for The New York Times.