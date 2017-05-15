May 15, 2017: Hour 1

In hour one of Here & Now's May, 15, 2017 full broadcast, we discuss online dating apps — and their impact on marriage and breakups — with Stanford University sociologist Michael Rosenfeld and Bumble CEO Whitney Wolfe. Also, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meets President Trump at the White House on Tuesday. We speak with Egemen Bagis, a senior member of Erdogan's political party, about tensions between the two NATO allies. And the ride-hailing app Lyft is getting together with Waymo to develop self-driving car technology. The Atlantic's Derek Thompson tells us more about the move's implications. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.