Vermont Researchers Speed Up Tree Aging Process To Create Old Growth
Scientists at the University of Vermont are engineering trees to look and act like old-growth forests. There is less than 1 percent of old-growth forest in the northeastern U.S. The forests are essential for providing habitat for animals and plants, mitigating flooding and absorbing carbon emissions.
Kathleen Masterson (@kathmasterson) of Here & Now contributor Vermont Public Radio visited the experimental forest and has our story.
This story comes to us from the New England News Collaborative.
This segment airs on May 15, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
