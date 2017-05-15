Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Ransomware Stolen From NSA Ravages Computer Networks Worldwide

May 15, 2017
A massive cyberattack compromised hundreds of thousands of computers around the world over the weekend, disrupting hospitals, businesses and any computer networks using Windows XP that had not been sufficiently updated.

Here & Now's Robin Young gets the latest from Zoe Kleinman (@zsk), technology reporter for the BBC.

