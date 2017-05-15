Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

Wireless Mesh Network Aims To Bridge Digital Divide

May 15, 2017
By Jon Kalish
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

A small town in Vermont is one of the latest in the U.S. to host a low-cost wireless mesh network. The mesh network has routers that create high-speed internet access at an affordable price for low-income people.

Jon Kalish (@kalishjon) reports on this new movement to offer high-speed internet to all.

This segment airs on May 15, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news