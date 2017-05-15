Here & Now
Support the news
Wireless Mesh Network Aims To Bridge Digital Divide
A small town in Vermont is one of the latest in the U.S. to host a low-cost wireless mesh network. The mesh network has routers that create high-speed internet access at an affordable price for low-income people.
Jon Kalish (@kalishjon) reports on this new movement to offer high-speed internet to all.
This segment airs on May 15, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Share
More from Here & Now
Support the news