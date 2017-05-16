Known For Walden Pond, Scholar Says Henry David Thoreau Was A 'Man Of The River'

Henry David Thoreau is rightly known for the time he spent at Walden Pond near his home in Concord, Massachusetts. But a new book offers a different take on the famous author and naturalist.

Author Robert Thorson says that while the pond is certainly a large part of Thoreau's legacy, the rivers that flowed around him are a better metaphor for his life. Here & Now's Alex Ashlock reports.

Book Excerpt: 'The Boatman'

By Robert Thorson

Excerpted from the book THE BOATMAN by Robert Thorson. Copyright © 2017 by Robert Thorson. Excerpted by permission of Harvard University Press.