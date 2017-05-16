Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

Known For Walden Pond, Scholar Says Henry David Thoreau Was A 'Man Of The River'

May 16, 2017
By Alex AshlockTwitter
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
The Concord River. (Alex Ashlock/Here & Now)MoreCloseclosemore
The Concord River. (Alex Ashlock/Here & Now)

Henry David Thoreau is rightly known for the time he spent at Walden Pond near his home in Concord, Massachusetts. But a new book offers a different take on the famous author and naturalist.

Author Robert Thorson says that while the pond is certainly a large part of Thoreau's legacy, the rivers that flowed around him are a better metaphor for his life. Here & Now's Alex Ashlock reports.

Book Excerpt: 'The Boatman'

By Robert Thorson

Excerpted from the book THE BOATMAN by Robert Thorson. Copyright © 2017 by Robert Thorson. Excerpted by permission of Harvard University Press.

This segment airs on May 16, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

Related:

Alex Ashlock Twitter Producer/Director, Here & Now
Before joining Here & Now in fall 2005, Alex Ashlock served nearly eight years as senior producer of WBUR's Morning Edition.

More…

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news