Kentucky Coal Company Seeks To Turn Surface Mine Into Solar Farm
In the first project of its kind, a Kentucky coal company is partnering with a global renewable energy giant to put a major solar installation on the site of a former surface mine.
Erica Peterson (@ericampeterson) from Here & Now contributor WFPL reports.
This segment airs on May 16, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
