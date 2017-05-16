Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Kentucky Coal Company Seeks To Turn Surface Mine Into Solar Farm

May 16, 2017
By Erica Peterson, WFPL
(Courtesy Berkeley Energy Group)MoreCloseclosemore
(Courtesy Berkeley Energy Group)

In the first project of its kind, a Kentucky coal company is partnering with a global renewable energy giant to put a major solar installation on the site of a former surface mine.

Erica Peterson (@ericampeterson) from Here & Now contributor WFPL reports.

This segment airs on May 16, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

