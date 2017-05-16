In hour two of Here & Now's May 16, 2017 full broadcast, potent drug combinations have become a common part of the opioid epidemic. We speak with Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine about how one combination named "gray death" has impacted the state. Also, Henry David Thoreau is rightly known for the time he spent at Walden Pond. But a new book offers a different take on the famous author and naturalist. And the question of how much caffeine is too much for kids is top of mind Tuesday, after a South Carolina high school student died from ingesting too much caffeine. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.