New York Could Become First State To Allow Use Of 'Textalyzer' Technology

May 16, 2017
A driver uses a phone while behind the wheel of a car in New York in April 2016. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
In the next month, New York state lawmakers are expected to vote on a bill that allows police to check a driver's cellphone with a "textalyzer," which can tell whether a driver clicked, swiped or tapped the phone in the run-up to a crash.

Here & Now's Robin Young hears from supporter Ben Lieberman, co-founder of the advocacy group Distracted Operators Risk Casualties, and critic Donna Lieberman (@JustAskDonna), executive director of the New York Civil Liberties Union.

This segment airs on May 16, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

