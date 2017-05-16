What Could Be Done To Prevent Insurance-Related Murders

The Washington Post this week ran an editorial with the headline, "Too many children are killed for insurance money. Here's how states can stop it."

It was sparked, in part, by a letter to the editor written after a father was convicted of killing his 15-month-old son for more than $500,000 in insurance money.

Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Dennis Jay, who wrote the letter and is executive director of the Coalition Against Insurance Fraud, about what insurance companies and states could do to better safeguard against insurance-related murders.