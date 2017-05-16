Here & Now
What Could Be Done To Prevent Insurance-Related Murders
The Washington Post this week ran an editorial with the headline, "Too many children are killed for insurance money. Here's how states can stop it."
It was sparked, in part, by a letter to the editor written after a father was convicted of killing his 15-month-old son for more than $500,000 in insurance money.
Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Dennis Jay, who wrote the letter and is executive director of the Coalition Against Insurance Fraud, about what insurance companies and states could do to better safeguard against insurance-related murders.
This segment aired on May 16, 2017. Audio will be available soon.
