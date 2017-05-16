Here & Now
How Much Caffeine Is Too Much For Kids?
The question of how much caffeine is too much for kids is top of mind Tuesday, after a South Carolina high school student died from ingesting too much caffeine.
Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Kathleen Miller of the Research Institute on Addictions at the University at Buffalo about the dangers of teen caffeine consumption.
