President Trump Defends Sharing Classified Information With Russians
President Trump defended his decision to share classified intelligence with Russian diplomats on Twitter Tuesday. But Republican lawmakers have expressed concern over the decision, while Democrats cite it as proof of Trump's irresponsibility and closeness to Russia.
NPR's Greg Myre (@gregmyre1) joins Here & Now's Robin Young to discuss the political fallout and intelligence community reaction.
This segment airs on May 16, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
