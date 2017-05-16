Here & Now
2 Trump Voters Weigh In On His Presidency So Far
President Trump has been in office for almost four months, and much of the political world has been rocked by news coming from the White House. But how are people who voted for the president feeling about his presidency so far?
Here & Now's Robin Young checks in with Trump voters Jane Meagher and Juan Hernandez.
This segment airs on May 16, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
