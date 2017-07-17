Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Connecticut, The Richest State, Grapples With Fiscal Crisis

July 17, 2017
In this Feb. 7, 2010 aerial file photo, the skyline of Hartford, Conn., rises on the west bank of the Connecticut River. The struggling capital city is trying to persuade lawmakers to provide $40 million more in 2017 from the state's cash-strapped coffers to help offset a projected $65 million deficit in 2018. (Jessica Hill/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Lawmakers in Connecticut are delaying a vote on a two-year budget deal until later this month, as the state grapples with an impasse and an estimated $5 billion budget gap.

Connecticut has faced other bad news in recent months: insurance giant Aetna is moving its headquarters out of the state, after a similar announcement from General Electric last year. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with The Atlantic's Derek Thompson (@DKThomp) about what's happening in the richest state in the U.S., and what it reveals about the country as a whole.

