Connecticut, The Richest State, Grapples With Fiscal Crisis
Lawmakers in Connecticut are delaying a vote on a two-year budget deal until later this month, as the state grapples with an impasse and an estimated $5 billion budget gap.
Connecticut has faced other bad news in recent months: insurance giant Aetna is moving its headquarters out of the state, after a similar announcement from General Electric last year. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with The Atlantic's Derek Thompson (@DKThomp) about what's happening in the richest state in the U.S., and what it reveals about the country as a whole.
This segment airs on July 17, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
