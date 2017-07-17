FERC: The Agency Behind Interstate Pipelines

America's shale boom is helping create a growing network of natural gas pipelines, sparking protests from many local landowners and environmentalists. But a lot of the anger is directed at the federal agency that approves the interstate pipelines — the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, or FERC.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with StateImpact Pennsylvania reporter Marie Cusick (@MarieCusick), and Kristen Lombardi (@klombardi1), investigative reporter with the Center for Public Integrity, about the agency and its responsibilities.