FERC: The Agency Behind Interstate Pipelines
America's shale boom is helping create a growing network of natural gas pipelines, sparking protests from many local landowners and environmentalists. But a lot of the anger is directed at the federal agency that approves the interstate pipelines — the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, or FERC.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with StateImpact Pennsylvania reporter Marie Cusick (@MarieCusick), and Kristen Lombardi (@klombardi1), investigative reporter with the Center for Public Integrity, about the agency and its responsibilities.
This segment aired on July 17, 2017. Audio will be available soon.
