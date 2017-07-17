Here & Now
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee To Head Democratic Governor's Association
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has emerged as a fierce critic of President Trump. He's blasted the president over immigration, health care and climate change. In doing so, Inslee has developed something of a national profile, and soon he'll likely attract even more attention.
That’s because in 2018, Inslee will become chair of the Democratic Governors Association, or DGA. Austin Jenkins (@AustinJenkinsN3) from Here & Now contributor Northwest News Network reports.
This story was produced in collaboration with The Seattle Times.
This segment airs on July 17, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
