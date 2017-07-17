Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee To Head Democratic Governor's Association

July 17, 2017
  • Austin Jenkins, Northwest News Network
Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee speaks at a rally during the March for Science at Cal Anderson Park on April 22, 2017 in Seattle. Participants were advocating for science that upholds the common good and for political leaders and policy makers to enact evidence-based policies in the public interest. (Karen Ducey/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has emerged as a fierce critic of President Trump. He's blasted the president over immigration, health care and climate change. In doing so, Inslee has developed something of a national profile, and soon he'll likely attract even more attention.

That’s because in 2018, Inslee will become chair of the Democratic Governors Association, or DGA. Austin Jenkins (@AustinJenkinsN3) from Here & Now contributor Northwest News Network reports.

This story was produced in collaboration with The Seattle Times.

This segment airs on July 17, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

