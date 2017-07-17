In hour two of Here & Now's July 17, 2017 full broadcast, a new poll from The Washington Post and ABC News shows President Trump's overall approval rating fell to just 36 percent, down from 42 percent in April. We discuss the latest in politics with NPR's Ron Elving. Also, as brick-and-mortar companies file for bankruptcy and shutter storefronts, online companies continue to gobble up the clothing and accessory market. One retail analyst joins us to take a closer look at online shopping trends. And soon, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is likely to attract even more national attention. We hear why from Northwest News Network's Austin Jenkins. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.