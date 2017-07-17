It's no secret that online shopping is booming. As brick-and-mortar companies file for bankruptcy and shutter storefronts, online companies continue to gobble up the clothing and accessory market.

In the world of online shopping, how exactly are people buying their clothes? What's out there besides Amazon? Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Sucharita Mulpuru (@smulpuru), an independent retail analyst, about everything from pay-for-what-you-keep models to online marketplaces.