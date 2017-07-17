Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

The Long History Between Robert Mueller And James Comey

July 17, 2017
In this Sept. 4, 2013, file photo, then-incoming FBI Director James Comey talks with outgoing FBI Director Robert Mueller before Comey was officially sworn in at the Justice Department in Washington. (Susan Walsh/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
President Trump says he finds it "bothersome" that Robert Mueller, the special prosecutor investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 election, is "very good friends" with fired FBI Director James Comey.

Journalist and author Garrett Graff (@vermontgmg) talks with Here & Now's Robin Young about the history between the two men, including that famous confrontation in the hospital room of Attorney General John Ashcroft.

This segment airs on July 17, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

