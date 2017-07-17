Here & Now
Support the news
The Long History Between Robert Mueller And James Comey
President Trump says he finds it "bothersome" that Robert Mueller, the special prosecutor investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 election, is "very good friends" with fired FBI Director James Comey.
Journalist and author Garrett Graff (@vermontgmg) talks with Here & Now's Robin Young about the history between the two men, including that famous confrontation in the hospital room of Attorney General John Ashcroft.
This segment airs on July 17, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
Related:
- Politico: What Donald Trump Needs To Know About Bob Mueller And Jim Comey
- Who Is Robert Mueller, Special Counsel Overseeing Russia Investigation?
- Special Counsel Pick Robert Mueller Gets Praise From Both Parties
- Special Counsel Robert Mueller Had Been On White House Shortlist To Run FBI
- Report: Trump Told Russians He Fired 'Nut Job' Comey Because Of Investigation
+Join the discussion
Share
More from Here & Now
Support the news