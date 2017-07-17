Here & Now
The trust funds behind Social Security and Medicare will run out of money in less than 20 years, according to a new report from the trustees of both programs.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with CBS News' Jill Schlesinger (@jillonmoney), host of "Jill on Money" and the podcast "Better Off," about how the programs are funded and what would happen if the trust funds run dry.
This segment aired on July 17, 2017.
