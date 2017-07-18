Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

What Might Affordable Care Act 'Repeal And Delay' Mean For Health Care?

July 18, 2017
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky. arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, July 17, 2017. (Andrew Harnik/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
After two more Republican senators said Monday night they would not vote for their party's health care bill, the effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act is dead, for the time being. Instead, Republicans are now aiming for an immediate repeal, and a possible two-year delay in replacing the law with something else.

Julie Rovner (@jrovner), senior correspondent for Kaiser Health News, joins Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson to discuss what's next on health care policy.

This segment aired on July 18, 2017. Audio will be available soon.

